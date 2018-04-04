State Department Approves $500 Million MQ-9 Support Deal With U.K.

The State Department has approved a possible $500 million deal for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and MAG Aerospace to continue providing support services for the United Kingdom’s MQ-9 Reaper UAV program.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the foreign military sale (FMS) on April 4.

“The proposed sale is required to maintain the operational readiness of the United Kingdom’s MQ-9 Reaper program and enable the United Kingdom to continue to operate its fleet of MQ-9 Reapers in support of coalition operations,” the DSCA said in a statement.

The U.K. has requested continued logistics and manpower support, maintenance, minor upgrades, software services and repair parts from the two contractors.