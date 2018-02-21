State Department Approves $3.2 Billion Sale Of Patriot System To Sweden

Defense Daily | 02/21/2018 | Rich Abott

The State Department approved a possible $3.2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Sweden of four Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units on Feb. 20.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered a required certification to Congress on Tuesday.…

