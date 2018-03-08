State Approves Possible $197 Million Deal To Upgrade Qatar’s Air Force Operations Center

Defense Daily | 03/08/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The State Department has approved a possible $197 million deal with Qatar for equipment and support needed to upgrade its Air Force’s operations center.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on March 8 of the foreign military sale (FMS).…

