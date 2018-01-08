Out Of The Starting Gate, L3’s Kubasik Hires Former Navy Acquisition Chief Stackley

Defense Daily | 01/08/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

L3 Technologies [LLL] on Monday said it has hired Sean Stackley, the Navy’s former top acquisition official, to a new position that will have him focus on aligning the company’s capabilities with its strategy, business opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions.The…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *