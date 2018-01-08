L3 Technologies [LLL] on Monday said it has hired Sean Stackley, the Navy’s former top acquisition official, to a new position that will have him focus on aligning the company’s capabilities with its strategy, business opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions.The…
Out Of The Starting Gate, L3’s Kubasik Hires Former Navy Acquisition Chief Stackley
L3 Technologies [LLL] on Monday said it has hired Sean Stackley, the Navy’s former top acquisition official, to a new position that will have him focus on aligning the company’s capabilities with its strategy, business opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions.The…