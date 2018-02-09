Sprint Reentering Federal IT Market Focus On Converged Solutions

Defense Daily | 02/09/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

After exiting the federal information technology (IT) market two years ago, telecommunications provider Sprint [T] says it is reentering the space aggressively with plans to offer a range of products and services designed to meet customer demands for new and emerging…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *