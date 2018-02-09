After exiting the federal information technology (IT) market two years ago, telecommunications provider Sprint [T] says it is reentering the space aggressively with plans to offer a range of products and services designed to meet customer demands for new and emerging…
Sprint Reentering Federal IT Market Focus On Converged Solutions
After exiting the federal information technology (IT) market two years ago, telecommunications provider Sprint [T] says it is reentering the space aggressively with plans to offer a range of products and services designed to meet customer demands for new and emerging…