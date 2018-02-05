SpaceX’s new Falcon Heavy rocket remains on track for its first flight test Feb. 6 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to company founder Elon Musk.“The weather’s looking good, the rocket’s looking good,” Musk told reporters by phone…
SpaceX’s Musk Says Falcon Heavy ‘Looking Good’ For First Launch Tuesday
