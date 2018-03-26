  • Home /
SpaceX, ULA Get Air Force Contracts To Launch Up To Five Spacecraft

Space & Missile Defense Report | 03/26/2018 | Marc Selinger

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch up to five spacecraft for the U.S. Air Force under contract awards announced late March 14.SpaceX received a contract valued at up to $290.6 million to launch up to three Global Positioning System (GPS) III…

