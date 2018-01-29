SpaceX fired the Falcon Heavy's engines on a launch pad for the first time Jan. 24, moving the new rocket closer to its long-awaited first flight test. The company tweeted a 22-second video showing a huge white cloud of exhaust gushing from the base of the launch…
SpaceX Conducts Falcon Heavy’s First Static Fire Test
SpaceX fired the Falcon Heavy's engines on a launch pad for the first time Jan. 24, moving the new rocket closer to its long-awaited first flight test. The company tweeted a 22-second video showing a huge white cloud of exhaust gushing from the base of the launch…