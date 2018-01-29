SpaceX plans to conduct the first flight test of its Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, company founder Elon Musk tweeted Jan. 27.The rocket, which SpaceX has been developing for years to carry large payloads, is poised to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center…
SpaceX To Conduct Falcon Heavy’s First Flight On Feb. 6
SpaceX plans to conduct the first flight test of its Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, company founder Elon Musk tweeted Jan. 27.The rocket, which SpaceX has been developing for years to carry large payloads, is poised to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center…