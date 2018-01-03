The U.S. government’s mysterious Zuma spacecraft, whose launch was postponed from November, is now slated to lift off Jan. 5, according to SpaceX.The Falcon 9 rocket that will carry Zuma to low Earth orbit underwent a propellant loading test Jan. 3 on its launch…
SpaceX Aims To Launch Secretive Zuma Spacecraft This Week
