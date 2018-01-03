NexiTech, a software firm based in Colorado, has received a small contract from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop active cyber defense technology for the financial services industry.The $194,000 contract will be applied toward NexiTech’s Moving…
Software Firm Touts DHS Award To Develop Active Cyber Defense Technology
NexiTech, a software firm based in Colorado, has received a small contract from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop active cyber defense technology for the financial services industry.The $194,000 contract will be applied toward NexiTech’s Moving…