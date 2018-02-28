Special Operations Command should “aggressively” pursue an enterprise-wide open architecture intelligence-sharing network to make the most of the data it and partner organizations within and outside the Defense Department gather, according to Mark Mitchell,…
SOCOM Needs Open Architecture Intel Systems To Identify, Track Threats
Special Operations Command should “aggressively” pursue an enterprise-wide open architecture intelligence-sharing network to make the most of the data it and partner organizations within and outside the Defense Department gather, according to Mark Mitchell,…