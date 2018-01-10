  • Home /
  • SOCOM Chief: Offensive Cyber Hindered By Slow Acquisition, Outdated Policy

C4I | 01/10/2018 | Dan Parsons

Offensive cyber operations could be a powerful weapon for U.S. Special Operations Command and the conventional services, but its potential is hindered by outdated policy and sluggish acquisition, according to SOCOM chief Gen. Raymond “Tony” Thomas.“We have…

