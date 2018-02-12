  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • SM-3 IIA Missile Defense Test In Hawaii Reportedly Fails, Defense Tester Report Finds Lower Confidence

SM-3 IIA Missile Defense Test In Hawaii Reportedly Fails, Defense Tester Report Finds Lower Confidence

Space & Missile Defense Report | 02/12/2018 | Rich Abott

A Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Navy test intercept of a Raytheon [RTN] Standard Missile(SM)-3 Block IIA from Hawaii reportedly missed its target on Jan. 31, according to a report from CNN.The MDA was unwilling to speak to the test result when reached for…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *