A Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Navy test intercept of a Raytheon [RTN] Standard Missile(SM)-3 Block IIA from Hawaii reportedly missed its target on Jan. 31, according to a report from CNN.The MDA was unwilling to speak to the test result when reached for…
SM-3 IIA Missile Defense Test In Hawaii Reportedly Fails, Defense Tester Report Finds Lower Confidence
