SITA has been selected by the Greater Orlando Airport Authority (GOAA) to provide the front end biometric capture technology for a government-mandated biometric exit system that will be deployed at Orlando International Airport in the coming months.The airport…
SITA Selected to Implement Orlando Airport Biometric Exit Deployment
SITA has been selected by the Greater Orlando Airport Authority (GOAA) to provide the front end biometric capture technology for a government-mandated biometric exit system that will be deployed at Orlando International Airport in the coming months.The airport…