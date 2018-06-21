The Sikorsky S-97 Raider's flight test program has lifted off after being grounded for nearly a year. The demonstrator met its flight objectives Tuesday.Sikorsky Vice President for Future Vertical Lift Dan Spoor said test pilots Bill Fell and John Groth flew the…
Sikorsky’s Prototype Attack Chopper Lifts Off After Nearly A Year On The Ground
