Sikorsky Protests Air Force’s Huey Replacement Program
Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin [LMT] company, has filed a pre-contract-award protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the Air Force’s UH-1N Huey replacement program, saying the service expects the winning bidder to hand over too much intellectual…