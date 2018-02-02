Britain’s Serco Group has completed its $20 million acquisition of U.S.-based BTP Systems in a deal that deepens its expertise in satellite communications and radar engineering services.The deal was first announced last October. BTP, which is based in Massachusetts,…
Serco Acquires BTP Systems To Add C5ISR Capabilities
