Serco Acquires BTP Systems To Add C5ISR Capabilities

Defense Daily International | 02/02/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Britain’s Serco Group has completed its $20 million acquisition of U.S.-based BTP Systems in a deal that deepens its expertise in satellite communications and radar engineering services.The deal was first announced last October. BTP, which is based in Massachusetts,…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *