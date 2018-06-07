Concerned about growing threats to the U.S. Air Force’s manned refueling aircraft, the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has asked the service to explore alternatives, including optionally unmanned tankers.According to a newly released report explaining…
Senate Panel Wants Air Force To Study Optionally Unmanned Tankers
