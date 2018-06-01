The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved a proposal to block the transfer of F-35s to Turkey and ultimately end that country's participation in the U.S.-led fighter jet program.The measure, an amendment to the fiscal year 2019 defense authorization…
Senate Panel Votes To Block F-35 Transfers To Turkey
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved a proposal to block the transfer of F-35s to Turkey and ultimately end that country's participation in the U.S.-led fighter jet program.The measure, an amendment to the fiscal year 2019 defense authorization…