Senate Panel Proposes Increase To DHS Budget, Fully Funds Border Fence

Defense Daily | 06/19/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Senate panel that oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security is recommending $48.3 billion for the department in fiscal year 2019, an increase above the requested amount and the current budget.The proposal is $900 million more than the Trump administration…

More Stories You Might Like