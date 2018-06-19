The Senate panel that oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security is recommending $48.3 billion for the department in fiscal year 2019, an increase above the requested amount and the current budget.The proposal is $900 million more than the Trump administration…
Senate Panel Proposes Increase To DHS Budget, Fully Funds Border Fence
