Senate Panel, House Advance FY 2019 Defense Appropriations Bill

Defense Daily | 06/28/2018 | Marc Selinger

The Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) and the full House passed their respective versions of the fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill June 28.The Senate panel approved its version by a 30-1 vote, while the House cleared its legislation by a 359-49 vote.…

