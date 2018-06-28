The Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) and the full House passed their respective versions of the fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill June 28.The Senate panel approved its version by a 30-1 vote, while the House cleared its legislation by a 359-49 vote.…
Senate Panel, House Advance FY 2019 Defense Appropriations Bill
The Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) and the full House passed their respective versions of the fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill June 28.The Senate panel approved its version by a 30-1 vote, while the House cleared its legislation by a 359-49 vote.…