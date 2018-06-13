A bill that would give legal authorities to the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to counter threats posed by malicious drones in limited instances domestically was approved by a Senate panel on Wednesday but there may be jurisdictional disputes that…
Senate Panel Approves Counter Drone Bill But Johnson Cautions On Jurisdictional Hang-ups
