A Senate energy panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday directing the energy sector to adopt lower-grade technology needed to facilitate better cyber security controls in the face of growing threats to critical infrastructure. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources…
Senate Panel Advances Bill Pushing Energy Sector To Adopt Analog Technology For Improved Cyber Threat Prevention
