Senate Panel Advances Bill Pushing Energy Sector To Adopt Analog Technology For Improved Cyber Threat Prevention

Defense Daily | 03/09/2018 | Matthew Beinart

A Senate energy panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday directing the energy sector to adopt lower-grade technology needed to facilitate better cyber security controls in the face of growing threats to critical infrastructure. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources…

