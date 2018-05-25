Senate NDAA Leaves Out LCS, Does Not Authorize CVN-81

Defense Daily | 05/25/2018 | Rich Abott

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s markup of its FY ’19 defense authorization bill does not allow additional Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) or authorize CVN-81 ahead of reports on a two-carrier buy like its House-passed counterpart.The House’s National Defense…

