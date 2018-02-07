Senate leaders announced Feb. 7 that they have reached a bipartisan agreement to lift congressionally mandated spending caps in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and end a months-long budget impasse.The deal, outlined on the Senate floor by Senate Majority Leader Mitch…
Senate Leaders Reach Two-Year Deal To End Budget Stalemate
