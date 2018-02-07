In the next week or two the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee plans to mark up its version of an authorization bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a key milestone toward congressional approval of a comprehensive bill that…
Senate Committee Plans Markup Of DHS Authorization Bill Soon
