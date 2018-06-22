Even though they didn’t provide funding for a 12th National Security Cutter (NSC) in their markup last week of the Department of Homeland Security’s fiscal year 2019 budget request, the Senate Appropriations Committee says it still believes the Coast Guard…
Senate Appropriators Believe Coast Guard Needs 12th National Security Cutter
Even though they didn’t provide funding for a 12th National Security Cutter (NSC) in their markup last week of the Department of Homeland Security’s fiscal year 2019 budget request, the Senate Appropriations Committee says it still believes the Coast Guard…