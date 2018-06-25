The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved its version of a fiscal year 2019 spending bill that prioritizes building physical barriers along the southern border more so than additional technology deployments.The committee’s markup last week of the Department…
Senate Appropriators Back Administration on Border Security Funding
