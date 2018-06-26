  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Senate Appropriators Back Administration on Border Security Funding

Senate Appropriators Back Administration on Border Security Funding

Homeland Security Report | 06/26/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved its version of a fiscal year 2019 spending bill that prioritizes building physical barriers along the southern border more so than additional technology deployments.The committee’s markup of the Department of Homeland…

More Stories You Might Like