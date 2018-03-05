Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee and huge advocate for shipbuilding, will retire April 1 due to ailing health, the 81 year-old lawmaker said Monday.“I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge,” Cochran…
Senate Appropriations Chair Cochran to Retire in April Due to Ailing Health
