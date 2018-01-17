The Senate voted Tuesday to limit debate and advance a bill renewing a controversial National Security Agency (NSA) warrantless surveillance program for another six years.The procedural vote passed by a slim margin of 60 to 38, receiving votes across party lines…
Senate Advances Controversial Surveillance Bill To Final Vote
The Senate voted Tuesday to limit debate and advance a bill renewing a controversial National Security Agency (NSA) warrantless surveillance program for another six years.The procedural vote passed by a slim margin of 60 to 38, receiving votes across party lines…