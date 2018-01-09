Sen. Scott Named To Senate Armed Services Committee

Defense Daily | 01/09/2018 | Marc Selinger

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will fill a vacancy on the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Jan. 9.Scott will replace former Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who lost his re-election bid last year. Sen. Tim Scott[/caption]The…

