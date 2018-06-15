The Canadian government last week released a new strategy to guide its approach to cyber security in the digital age, outlining the themes of security and resilience, cyber innovation, and leadership and collaboration, for the government and its partners to work…
Security, Resilience, Innovation And Collaboration Key Themes In Canada’s New Cyber Strategy
