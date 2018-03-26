Secretary Describes Nearly Invincible, Fighting-Ready Vision For Army Of 2028

Defense Daily | 03/26/2018 | Dan Parsons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A decade from now, the Army must be able to fight and win against large, sophisticated militaries at a moment’s notice anywhere in the world while maintaining the proficiency in low-intensity conflict it has perfected over the past 16 years,…

More Stories You Might Like