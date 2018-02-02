The U.S. Navy said the second of three Zumwalt-class destroyers, the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001), completed acceptance trials on Thursday.During the trials, the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) evaluated the ship and crew during a series…
Second Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Completes Acceptance Trials
The U.S. Navy said the second of three Zumwalt-class destroyers, the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001), completed acceptance trials on Thursday.During the trials, the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) evaluated the ship and crew during a series…