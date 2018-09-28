Boeing [BA] has loaded the second of three Ch-47F Block II aircraft into final assembly, and soon will have all three experimental performance-enhanced Chinooks being built up to achieve first flight next year.Both the first two aircraft entered assembly ahead…
Second Experimental Block II Chinook Enters Assembly Ahead of Schedule
