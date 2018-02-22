The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a new set of guidelines Wednesday urging companies to be more forthcoming in disclosing known cyber risks and incident reports following breaches. The latest report builds on a set of 2011 guidelines and requires…
SEC Issues New Cyber Risk Reporting Guidelines
