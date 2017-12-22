Sea Ceptor Finishes British Firing Trials

Defense Daily International | 12/22/2017 | Rich Abott

The British Royal Navy successfully completed qualification firings of the Sea Ceptor air defense system, the last First of Class firing trials for the new system, builder MBDA said Dec. 20.The Royal Navy and MBDA are developing the Sea Ceptor to provide air…

