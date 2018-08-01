Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz on Wednesday said he is “guardedly optimistic” that Congress will appropriate the requested funds for the service’s first new heavy polar icebreaker in over 40 years, adding that he was surprised that House appropriators…
Schultz ‘Guardedly Optimistic’ Congress Will Fund Polar Icebreaker In FY ’19
