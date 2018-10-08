Installation of its eight 30-foot-long rigid rotor blades is all the SB-1 Defiant needs to be a complete compound helicopter scheduled for a first flight before the end of the year.“Defiant has been completely built, minus the rotor blades,” Rich Koucheravy,…
SB-1 Defiant Complete Except For Main Rotor Blades, Ground Runs to Begin in November
Installation of its eight 30-foot-long rigid rotor blades is all the SB-1 Defiant needs to be a complete compound helicopter scheduled for a first flight before the end of the year.“Defiant has been completely built, minus the rotor blades,” Rich Koucheravy,…