Saudi Arabia Awards Northrop Grumman $75 Million For Joint Threat Emitter Support

Defense Daily | 02/08/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Saudi Arabia has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $75 million deal to deliver support services for the company’s Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) electronic warfare threat simulator.Under the deal, announced Thursday, Northrop Grumman will provide further support for…

