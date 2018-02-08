Saudi Arabia has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $75 million deal to deliver support services for the company’s Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) electronic warfare threat simulator.Under the deal, announced Thursday, Northrop Grumman will provide further support for…
Saudi Arabia Awards Northrop Grumman $75 Million For Joint Threat Emitter Support
