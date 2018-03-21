Lawmakers pressed the Department of Defense's top cyber commanders March 13 on the policy discussions needed to address authorities for carrying out offensive operations as their Cyber Mission Force (CMF) teams operationalize and peer adversaries continue to carry…
SASC Panel: DoD’s Cyber Mission Force Teams Need Capabilities, Expanded Authorities
