SASC OKs Griffin For DoD Research Post, Roper For Air Force Acquisition Chief

Defense Daily | 01/24/2018 | Marc Selinger

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Jan. 24 approved the nomination of former NASA Administrator Michael Griffin to lead the Department of Defense’s new research and engineering shop.The committee also favorably reported the nomination of William Roper…

