The Senate Armed Services Committee wants to see the Army acquire a short-term capability to meet immediate cruise missile defense needs and is calling for boosts in funding for the next generation combat vehicle and extended range cannon artillery programs, according…
SASC NDAA Mark Pushes Army On Cruise Missile Defense Capability, Boosts To Major Programs
