Congress will work with the Defense Department to find cost savings and prioritize funding for critical equipment needs for future budget cycles, a Senate Armed Services Committee member said Oct. 4.Following the passage of the $716 billion fiscal year FY’19…
SASC Member: Congress Must Work With DoD To Save Money in Future Budgets
