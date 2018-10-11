SAIC [SAIC] is readying for a November decision from the Army on its Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program to buy a new light tank for its infantry brigades, with officials also positioning their vehicle offering as a potential option for the service’s next…
SAIC Preparing For Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower Decision In November, Interest In Next-Gen Combat Vehicle
