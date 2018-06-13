Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Tuesday posted mixed results to open its new fiscal year as earnings were level in the first quarter despite higher sales.Net income was $49 million in the quarter, same as a year ago, although earnings per share…
SAIC Posts Flat Earnings Despite Higher Sales In First Quarter
