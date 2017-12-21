Saab Acquiring Two Swedish Shipyards

Defense Daily | 12/21/2017 | Calvin Biesecker

Sweden’s Saab on Thursday said it is acquiring two compatriot shipyards, one a producer of small combat and patrol boats and the other a ship repair yard, in a deal aimed at enhancing its naval product offerings.Terms of the acquisitions, which are expected to…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *