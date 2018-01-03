The Trump administration on Jan. 3 announced two nominations for senior weapon buyers in the Pentagon and Air Force, one of which would relinquish the top spot at the shadowy Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO).William Roper, the current and only director of the…
Roper To Leave Secretive Pentagon Tech Office
The Trump administration on Jan. 3 announced two nominations for senior weapon buyers in the Pentagon and Air Force, one of which would relinquish the top spot at the shadowy Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO).William Roper, the current and only director of the…